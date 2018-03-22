Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex & Cigarettes” With Donnie Simpson In The #ToniBraxtonTakeover

Jennifer Hall
4 reads
Leave a comment

Make sure you tuned into Foxy 107.1-104.3 tonight as 8-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton will go back in time with Donnie Simpson and play some of the songs from her first solo album in 8 years, Sex &amp; Cigarettes. Toni gets candid with Donnie so you will learn not only about the process of making the album but is Braxton engaged? Find out tonight at 7pm with Donnie Simpson in the #ToniBraxtonTakeover!

Donnie Simpson , new album , premiere , Sex & Cigarettes , toni braxton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex & Cigarettes” With Donnie Simpson In The #ToniBraxtonTakeover

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Toni Braxton/Donnie Simpson
Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex &…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’…
 7 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch
Share This With Someone You Know…We All Need…
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last…
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 9 hours ago
03.22.18
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4…
 10 hours ago
03.22.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After…
 11 hours ago
03.22.18
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’…
 20 hours ago
03.22.18
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s…
 21 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos