Toni Braxton Premieres Her New Album “Sex & Cigarettes” With Donnie Simpson In The #ToniBraxtonTakeover

Make sure you tuned into Foxy 107.1-104.3 tonight as 8-time Grammy award winner Toni Braxton will go back in time with Donnie Simpson and play some of the songs from her first solo album in 8 years, Sex & Cigarettes. Toni gets candid with Donnie so you will learn not only about the process of making the album but is Braxton engaged? Find out tonight at 7pm with Donnie Simpson in the #ToniBraxtonTakeover!

