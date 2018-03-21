Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It

You have this sea creature effed up if you think it's going without a fight.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of Live Dungeness Crabs Ready for Market

Source: GomezDavid / Getty

One crab repped thug life to the fullest when they decided some chef wasn’t going to own them.

Somewhere in Malaysia, the sea creature got a hold of a knife and went head-to-head with its number one enemy. It even utilized some claw skills to get a good grip on the weapon before surrendering to the chef’s much bigger knife. Check out the action below.

 

Going out like a true G.

There’s no word on what happened to the crab afterwards, but no matter.

Its got our respect.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 1 min ago
03.22.18
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’…
 41 mins ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 hour ago
03.22.18
Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch
Share This With Someone You Know…We All Need…
 1 hour ago
03.22.18
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’…
 14 hours ago
03.22.18
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s…
 14 hours ago
03.22.18
The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For…
 15 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos