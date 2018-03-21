Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High Volume Of Visitors’

Everyone loves our Forever FLOTUS!

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama is pretty well-loved, so much so that her beloved Smithsonian National Portrait has to be moved because of huge demand.

According to CNNAmy Sherald painting of Mrs. Obama was recently relocated to a different part of the museum.

“We’re always changing things up here. Due to the high volume of visitors, we’ve relocated Michelle Obama’s portrait to the 3rd floor in our 20th-Century Americans galleries for a more spacious viewing experience,” the National Portrait Gallery tweeted earlier this month.

Since her and former President Obama’s portraits were unveiled, the museum has been packed with patrons, with a whopping 176,700 people in February 2018. CNN noted that is the biggest month at the Smithsonian in the past three years.

These numbers don’t surprise given how much Michelle’s stunning portrait means to us, especially young Black girls. Just last month we reported about a photo of a two-year-old girl staring at the painting that went viral. Michelle herself made sure she got a chance to meet Parker Curry face to face.

Too cute!

BEAUTIES: Do you plan to travel to DC to see their portraits?

RELATED NEWS:

This Photo Of A Little Girl Staring At Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is Everything!

Michelle Obama Met The Little Queen Who Fell In Love With Her Portrait

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

Continue reading 5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

       

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
‘Black Panther’ is the most tweeted about movie…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.21.18
Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High…
 14 hours ago
03.21.18
IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
People Can’t Get Over This Dog That Looks…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
If You Think Wypipo Can’t Sing Gospel Runs,…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
Cardi B Speaks On Why Video Vixens’ Stories…
 19 hours ago
03.21.18
IG Star Gets His ‘Magic Mike’ On By…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
What’s Tea Bianca Lawson? Beyoncé’s Step Sister Has…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
This Lady Got Her Dog To Say ‘I…
 20 hours ago
03.21.18
Nav Discredits XXL’s Freshman List And Highlights The…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is…
 21 hours ago
03.21.18
Brandy, Sonja Norwood & Princess Love Reportedly Got…
 22 hours ago
03.21.18
Photos