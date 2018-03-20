Local
Free Egg Hunts Are Popping Up In Parks All Over Raleigh

Karen Clark
Looking for a local egg hunt? Look no further!

Join the City of Raleigh on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. for a fun Egg Hunt. Come join your local community center for a fun-filled morning and enjoy healthy treats! Check with the center closest to you to find out what exciting pre-hunt events are planned and for the inclement weather policy. This is a free activity and pre-registration is not required.

Locations:

Abbotts Creek Community Center

919-996-2770

Anderson Point Park

919-996-5994

Biltmore Hills Community Center

919-831-6895

*Lake Lynn Community Center- Egg Hunt begins at 11:30 a.m.

919-420-2340

Chavis Community Center

919-831-6895

Laurel Hills Community Center

919-420-2383

Mordecai Historic Park

919-996-4364

Pullen Amusements

919-996-6468

Robert Parks Community Center

919-831-6830

Spring Forest Road Park

919-996-4141

For more information, contact

  • Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department, 919-996-6640
