Sweet 16 Brackets

How are your brackets looking now? Yeah, a lot of people are hurting with upsets over the weekend. Interesting only 2 of the no. 1 teams are still in it and 2 no. 11 teams are still in it. Could this be the year of the Cinderella team? We’ll know soon.

Well, if you are still ½ good, check out the schedule of games this week.

Sweet 16/regional semifinals

THURSDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

7:37 p.m., TBS: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Approx. 9:37, CBS No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Approx. 10:07., TBS: No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State

FRIDAY

7:07 p.m., CBS: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson

7:27 p.m., TBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia

Approx. 9:37 p.m., CBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse

Approx. 9:57 p.m., TBS: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech