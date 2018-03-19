Before Her #LHHATL Debut, Get Familiar With Jamaican Artist, Spice! On Spotify

If you didn’t know, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s season 7” premieres tonight, March 19 on Vh1.

While we prepare for the tea and drama, one personality will be making her debut as a cast member: Jamaican Dancehall artist, Spice!

Dubbed “The Queen of the Dancehall Stage“, Spice made appearances on season 6 with Mimi and Karlie while they spent time in Jamaica.

Courtesy of Spotify and 13th Street Promotions, take a 2+ hour crash course on the music of one of the top artists in Dancehall.

Check out “Meet Grace ‘Spice’ Hamilton…The Playlist” below.

