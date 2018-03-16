Need More Black Panther In Your Life? Check Out The New ‘Avengers’ Trailer

Not ready to leave Wakanda behind just yet? Then this new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War might be just what you need.

Read More: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In ‘Black Panther’ And She’s Probably Better Than Michael B. Jordan

Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another? 13 photos Launch gallery Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another? 1. Diddy throws J.Lo a surprise birthday bash. Source:Wenn 1 of 13 2. Diddy wraps his arms around his girl as the surprise birthday bash fun begins. Source:Wenn 2 of 13 3. That J.Lo & Diddy back in ’99 at the VMAs. Source:Wenn 3 of 13 4. J.Lo cuddles in close for a pic with her man at the MTV VMAs. Source:Wenn 4 of 13 5. Jennifer & Sean dine at the Ivy restaurant. Source:Wenn 5 of 13 6. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs hit the 42nd Annual Grammys together. Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs do it up at the 42nd Annual Grammys. Source:Wenn 7 of 13 8. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs were the perfect couple at the 42nd Annual Grammys. Source:Wenn 8 of 13 9. J.Lo & Diddy made an appearance for a special edition of “TRL.” Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Diddy and J.Lo cuddle in close for the 1st Annual Latin Grammys. Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. J.Lo & Diddy get live while walking hand-in-hand. Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. J.Lo & Diddy were picture perfect back in the day. Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Diddy doesn’t look like he can handle all that woman. Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another? Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another?

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark