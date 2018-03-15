Will Smith Remembers Getting Knocked Out As A Teenager & The Lesson That Followed

If you’ve been stanning over Will Smith‘s hilarious Instagram posts, then you might also know that he does vlogs on YouTube as well.

In a vlog for this week, Will reflects on his childhood, proving that he’s always been a jokester. But what you might think is a funny story turns into a powerful lesson on the effects of our everyday actions. Watch Will give some Philly wisdom in the clip below.

