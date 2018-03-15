News
Home > News

Saying Goodbye to Toys R Us

bvick
2 reads
Leave a comment
Toys R Us store facade in daytime. Toys 'R' Us, Inc. is an...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

You can hear that Toys R Us jingle in you head. Going to Toys R Us as was an adventure for every kid of every age but that is about to come to end in the US. Toys R Us has announced that they are going to close ALL of their US stores. Yep, they are all going bye bye!

As much as we want to blame someone, Amazon, Walmart and Target the blame goes to Toys R Us themselves. They saddled themselves with billions of dollars in debt. This debt caused them not to be able to up grade their stores and give consumers an unpleasantness shopping experience.

I guess we should have known that Toys R Us was coming to an end when they closed the store in Times Square a couple of years ago.

Black Friday won’t be the same without Toys R Us! Will you miss going to Toys R Us?

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Toy Drive & Fundraiser

11 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Toy Drive & Fundraiser

Continue reading Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Toy Drive & Fundraiser

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Toy Drive & Fundraiser

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
Snapchat Thought It Would Be Cute To Make…
 6 hours ago
03.15.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 7 hours ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 8 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 9 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 9 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 1 day ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 1 day ago
03.15.18
Photos