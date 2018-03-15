Saying Goodbye to Toys R Us

You can hear that Toys R Us jingle in you head. Going to Toys R Us as was an adventure for every kid of every age but that is about to come to end in the US. Toys R Us has announced that they are going to close ALL of their US stores. Yep, they are all going bye bye!

As much as we want to blame someone, Amazon, Walmart and Target the blame goes to Toys R Us themselves. They saddled themselves with billions of dollars in debt. This debt caused them not to be able to up grade their stores and give consumers an unpleasantness shopping experience.

I guess we should have known that Toys R Us was coming to an end when they closed the store in Times Square a couple of years ago.

Black Friday won’t be the same without Toys R Us! Will you miss going to Toys R Us?