Local
Home > Local

Local Teen Kicked Off Of School Bus, Forced To Wait For A Parent Outside Of Locked School Because Of Her Shirt

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
Yard of school buses

Source: VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm / Getty

A Hoke County teenager was kicked off of the school bus that was scheduled to take her home after school concluded because an assistant principal thought her shirt was inappropriate. The teen had been wearing the shirt for the entire school day without incident.

 

 

 

Her mother posted about the incident on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 5000 times.

 

National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South

10 photos Launch gallery

National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South

Continue reading National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South

National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South

Today is National Pi Day! Yes the day we celebrate the little number 3.14. Celebrate with us by taking a look at the top 10 best pies from the South. (Source: Southern Living)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

dress code , Hoke County , School Bus

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 49 mins ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
‘Set It Off’ The Live Stage Play Is…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
21 Savage Makes His Television Debut On ‘Ellen’…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back &…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
The Good, The Bad, The Shady: 9 Unforgettable…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Watch: Michael Blackson Joins Everyday Struggle To Talk…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces…
 2 days ago
03.14.18
Photos