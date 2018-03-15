Local Teen Kicked Off Of School Bus, Forced To Wait For A Parent Outside Of Locked School Because Of Her Shirt

A Hoke County teenager was kicked off of the school bus that was scheduled to take her home after school concluded because an assistant principal thought her shirt was inappropriate. The teen had been wearing the shirt for the entire school day without incident.

Her mother posted about the incident on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 5000 times.

