LOL. North Carolina Police Say Someone Spray Painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Police Lodge

Karen Clark
Exploring Western North Carolina

Source: George Rose / Getty

You may have heard the horrific story of a Black man beaten and shocked with a taser gun by a white police officer in Asheville, NC. His crime? Jaywalking. The incident was captured on a body camera. The police officer has resigned and has been charged.

Well, here’s the latest twist.

Now, Asheville police are investigating after the area Fraternal Order of Police lodge was vandalized early Monday morning. Someone had sprayed “Black Lives Matter” on the building and had taken down the American flag outside of the lodge and put it back upside down. This event occurred days after the police officer who beat the Black man was arrested.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Photos