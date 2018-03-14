LOL. North Carolina Police Say Someone Spray Painted ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Police Lodge

0 reads Leave a comment
You may have heard the horrific story of a Black man beaten and shocked with a taser gun by a white police officer in Asheville, NC. His crime? Jaywalking. The incident was captured on a body camera. The police officer has resigned and has been charged.
Well, here’s the latest twist.
Now, Asheville police are investigating after the area Fraternal Order of Police lodge was vandalized early Monday morning. Someone had sprayed “Black Lives Matter” on the building and had taken down the American flag outside of the lodge and put it back upside down. This event occurred days after the police officer who beat the Black man was arrested.
National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South
10 photos Launch gallery
National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South
1. Sweet Potato Pie1 of 10
2. Arkansas Black Apple Pie With Caramel Sauce2 of 10
3. Peanut Pie3 of 10
4. Transparent Pie4 of 10
5. Cushaw Pie5 of 10
6. Perssimon Pie6 of 10
7. Grapefruit Chess Pie7 of 10
8. Over The Moon Chocolate Pie8 of 10
9. Pecan Cheesecake9 of 10
10. Caramel Tart10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours