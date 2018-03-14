Local
Today is Pi Day: Specials And Deals

Jodi Berry
Pumpkin Pie

Source: Michael Phillips / Getty

Pi Day is today! Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th around the world to pay homage to the essential Greek mathematical symbol (π). Retailers and restaurants everywhere offer up special deals and discounts on everything to pizza, pies, geeky gifts and even electronic and tech deals. Many pizza places are offering $3.14 pies, and discounts on all things “3.14” themed from places like Whole Foods, Boston Market and more.

• Bojangles’ – On March 14, get three sweet potato pies for $3.14 at participating locations while supplies last. The Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Pie is an oven-baked pastry, filled with a sweet potato purée and covered in sweet butter and cinnamon sugar topping. See promo details.

•Boston Market – Use this printable coupon to get this deal: Buy one Pot Pie and a drink, and get one Pot Pie free. March 14 only.

•Cici’s Pizza – Buy 1 Regular Price Buffet, Get a Second Buffet for $3.14. At participating locations on March 14.

•Papa Murphy’s – Pi Day Special: Large Thin Crust 1 Topping Pizza $3.14 March 14 only at participating locations. Online only.

•Pizza Hut – Get a large two-topping pizza for $7.99, or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each. These deals are good for online orders only.

•Whole Foods – Get large bakery pies for a $3.14 discount on March 14, while supplies last. See more details.

For a complete list of deals click here

courtesy offers.com

National Pi Day: 10 Delicious Pies From The South

Photos