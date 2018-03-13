The Good, The Bad, The Shady: 9 Unforgettable Moments On Tory Lanez’s ‘Memories Don’t Die’

It’s been nearly two weeks since Tory Lanez released his highly anticipated album, Memories Don’t Die, and if you check your Instagram feed as much as I do, you know Tory has a bonafide hit on his hands. There are so many songs that are, shall we say “Drake adjacent,” but it’s a solid project with a bunch of catchy tunes and a ton of subtle moments you don’t want to miss. And fans have been replaying ’em over and over, ever since the project dropped.

Like, that moment Future shades the shit out of Ciara and Russell Wilson AGAIN: “Fell in love with a n*gga drinking Codeine/How you gon fall for a n*gga drinking Creatine?” Your boy messed that up for himself years ago and he still can’t get over it, huh?

Like, when Tory’s dad sat him down to inform him that his mom passed: “I took your mother to the hospital this morning and uh, by this afternoon, the doctor had pronounced her dead.” Fans are going to want to listen to the full story, which Tory relayed on his song “Happiness x Tell Me.”

Like, that obligatory bar about his teachers never believing in him (because you ain’t a real rapper if you had a good teacher in your life): “Fuck niggas talkin’, my teachers called me a disgrace/Had to pull up on ’em last weekend in the big Wraith.” I, personally, don’t think any of this really happened in Tory’s life, but moving along.

And, 50 Cent on “Pieces” because the internet agrees Fiddy was definitely in rare form.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so make sure you tune in. And all that said, scroll down for 5 songs I have on heavy, heavy rotation. In my opinion, Tory really shined on the singing side of things.

“Dance For Me” Featuring NAV

“4 Me”

“Skrt Skrt”

“B.I.D”

“Hypnotized”