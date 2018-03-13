Just In Case You Were Wondering How Delusional Trump Supporters Are — Here’s A Video

We’re not in the business of judging folks for who they support, but it is pretty weird to stan for someone who literally likes no one. However, that didn’t stop these Trump loving women from making a song about their beloved Cheetoh, er, President.

This deserves a retweet. Judy sent a video in of her new song "President Trump is a mighty man". Make this go viral! Great job ladies! 😀👏 cc @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SNdWT3iuQU — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) March 13, 2018

But is he really “mighty” though? Even some of his original supporters are jumping ship:

Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me. pic.twitter.com/XwYe0LNUOq — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) February 24, 2017

Anybody RIGHT NOW who says that Trump might be our greatest President is an idiot. Cut it out. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 11, 2018

Thoughts?

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to drop your two cents about the “mighty man” anthem.

