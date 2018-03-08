Alexa freaks people out with creepy laugh

Is Artificial Intelligence taking over the world?

It’s bedtime and you tell Alex to turn off the lights. After the third request, Alexa stopped responding and instead did an evil laugh. Alexa’s creepy laughter was first discovered a few weeks ago, but the issue has since escalated. A number of people have taken to social media to share their stories. Many have said spontaneous child like laughter came at inappropriate times and did not sound like Alexa.

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

However, Amazon is taking steps to ensure that laughter can’t be triggered erroneously by users. The company is going to disable the “Alexa, laugh” command and change it to “Alexa, can you laugh?” Also, in the future, Alexa will offer a response that it can laugh before actually bursting into laughter.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Alexa, asking her why she’s laughing. Check out the clip below!

