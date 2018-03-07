Paris Jackson Tells Photo Editors To Stop Changing Her Skin Color

Model Paris Jackson has spent her early adulthood finding her own voice and paving her own path to super stardom away from the juggernaut success of her father, the late Michael Jackson.

The ingenue has graced the covers of Vogue Australia, Harper’s Bazaar, and Rolling Stone, to name a few.

While her image is everywhere, Ms. Jackson wanted to make it clear that she is proud of her skin tone and does not want editors altering it.

“I appreciate everything ya’ll make for me, I enjoy every single edit I see. But please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed.”

She added:

“I’m aware of what I look like and I[‘m] finally happy with it.”

i appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white. and please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it.. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 7, 2018

Way to stand up for yourself, girl!

RELATED LINKS

Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers In Los Angeles: ‘This B*#ch Stole My Debit Card’

Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against White Supremacy During Moving VMA’s Speech

Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: