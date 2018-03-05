ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On Inside The NBA

Comedian and ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor Kenan Thompson got a good laugh out of the crew on Inside The NBA with his impersonation of Big Baller Brand mogul LaVar Ball:

Kenan Thompson made a hilarious appearance on Inside the NBA as LaVar Ball. Watch: https://t.co/3YqnFWRoWg — NOT NBA Tonight (@NOTNBATonight) March 2, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: