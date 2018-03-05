Fire: T-Pain Previews New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix & The Bodak Princess Approves

T-Pain hit Twitter with a new tune last night that you have to hear. Previewing his remix of “Bartier Cardi,” T went off and Hip Hop’s newest princess approved. “Shit fireeee,” Cardi B wrote on Instagram, alongside three flame emojis.

Listen up top and let us know if you think T-Pain killed it or nah?

