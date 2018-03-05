Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph To Host Next Year’s Oscars…Here’s Why

In case you missed the hilarious moments with Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, take a look and you’ll understand why there’s a push to get them to host next year’s Oscars!

Watch Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph’s very funny #Oscars intro. pic.twitter.com/8VlvxK5l7N — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 5, 2018

The internet loved the two together.

Every other tweet in my timeline is people begging for Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph to host next year and add me to the chorus. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 5, 2018

More Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph please #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Px5dREy6Zh — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, your next Oscar hosts — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) March 5, 2018

A buddy comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. https://t.co/O1YkH7VqKd pic.twitter.com/Ke8gfmdkkE — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) March 5, 2018

