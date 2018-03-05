Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph To Host Next Year’s Oscars…Here’s Why

Karen Clark
8 reads
Leave a comment
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

In case you missed the hilarious moments with Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, take a look and you’ll understand why there’s a push to get them to host next year’s Oscars!

 

The internet loved the two together.

 

 

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards

16 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are where the stars step out in style for the cameras and the red carpet. Hair is equally as important as one's ensemble to set off a look. The 2018 Oscars brought a lot of volume and sleek styles. Danai Gurira and Andra Day showed us how to play with accessories and color in our hair. Click through our gallery for the top hairstyles from the 90th Annual Academy Awards and how to achieve the look. Let us know which hairstyle is your favorite.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Maya Rudolph , Oscars , Tiffany Haddish

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow…
 53 mins ago
03.05.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Taraji did not throw shade and put a…
 1 hour ago
03.05.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Wore That Same White Dress AGAIN…
 2 hours ago
03.05.18
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC
Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
GG Spotlight: Brooklyn MC Matic Has Bars For…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
Yes Lawd! Baby Gives Thanks To The High…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
The Big Return: This Is What Roseanne &…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
When Stars Have No Chill: Biggest OMG &…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Fire: T-Pain Previews New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix &…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Photos