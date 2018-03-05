Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph To Host Next Year’s Oscars…Here’s Why

8 reads Leave a comment
In case you missed the hilarious moments with Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, take a look and you’ll understand why there’s a push to get them to host next year’s Oscars!
The internet loved the two together.
Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards
16 photos Launch gallery
Check Out The Top Hairstyles From The 90th Annual Academy Awards
1. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 1 of 16
2. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 2 of 16
3. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 3 of 16
4. ZENDAYASource:Getty 4 of 16
5. ZENDAYASource:Getty 5 of 16
6. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 10 of 16
11. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 11 of 16
12. MARY J. BLIGESource:Getty 12 of 16
13. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. ANDRA DAYSource:Getty 16 of 16

