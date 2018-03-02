National
Two People Were Shot And Killed At Central Michigan University Today

According to reports, two people were killed at Central Michigan University. The two people killed were not students and the suspect is at large, according to ABC 11.

Authorities are looking for James Eric Davis, Jr. He’s a black male, approximately 19, 5’10”, and 135 pounds.

The campus is on lockdown while police search for the suspect. The incident is being referred to as a domestic situation.

The school posted about the event on social media.

 

 

