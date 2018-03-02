Two People Were Shot And Killed At Central Michigan University Today

According to reports, two people were killed at Central Michigan University. The two people killed were not students and the suspect is at large, according to ABC 11.

Authorities are looking for James Eric Davis, Jr. He’s a black male, approximately 19, 5’10”, and 135 pounds.

The campus is on lockdown while police search for the suspect. The incident is being referred to as a domestic situation.

The school posted about the event on social media.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

