Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History Month Like…

Foxy NC Staff
Beautiful people see beauty in others

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

February was the time to celebrate the historic achievements that Black people have made to America. March 1st kicked off Women’s History Month, and just so happen, Black Women are valid enough to be celebrated both times.

In honor of beautiful Black ladies everywhere, this video perfectly describes our “transition from Black History Month to Women’s History Month” mood. Thanks @Jnajefferson for shining the light on this gem.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it's holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look!

Photos