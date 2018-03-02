Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History Month Like…

February was the time to celebrate the historic achievements that Black people have made to America. March 1st kicked off Women’s History Month, and just so happen, Black Women are valid enough to be celebrated both times.

I call for Black Women's History Week to be 2/25-3/3 We finish Black History Month strong and bring it home then we jump out in front of Women's History Month, representing how we function in both spaces, tbh — ♈️☀️#BlackWomensHistoryWeek 🌙♌️ (@FeministaJones) February 23, 2018

In honor of beautiful Black ladies everywhere, this video perfectly describes our “transition from Black History Month to Women’s History Month” mood. Thanks @Jnajefferson for shining the light on this gem.

Black women going from Black History Month to Women's History Month like pic.twitter.com/uPsXUNmnXa — J'na (@jnajefferson) March 1, 2018

