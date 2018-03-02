Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ladies, Sex Molds Of Safaree’s Gigantic Power Pole May Be Available Soon

The 'L&HH' reality star talks life after being exposed.

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment
'Verses And Flow' Season 5

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Ever since the internet saw what Safaree is working with down under, the running joke goes a little something like “Oh, so that’s why Nicki Minaj stayed with him for 12 years.” It turns out, there may be some truth to the shade.

According to TMZ, Safaree admits “Nicki used to always say to him — if he wasn’t so blessed downstairs, she would have left him. He suggests she was joking, but they were on and off for about 12 years … so we gotta wonder.”

Besides a school gig getting canceled, Safaree has seen an increase in business thanks to his third leg. Sex molds of his penis are apparently a possibility, he’s booked and busy, and says more and more doors have been opening ever since his big reveal. Watch the hilarious interview here.

Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj & Safaree's Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.02.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 4 hours ago
03.02.18
Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He…
 5 hours ago
03.02.18
Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So…
 6 hours ago
03.02.18
The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
Streamed: Gucci Mane & Migos Connect On ‘Solitaire,’…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
Ladies, Sex Molds Of Safaree’s Gigantic Power Pole…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
35 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 7 hours ago
03.02.18
This TV Reporter’s Goofy Alpha Stroll Is Going…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Made No Money…
 8 hours ago
03.02.18
‘Top Off:’ Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future Bless Up…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos