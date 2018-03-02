Ladies, Sex Molds Of Safaree’s Gigantic Power Pole May Be Available Soon

Ever since the internet saw what Safaree is working with down under, the running joke goes a little something like “Oh, so that’s why Nicki Minaj stayed with him for 12 years.” It turns out, there may be some truth to the shade.

According to TMZ, Safaree admits “Nicki used to always say to him — if he wasn’t so blessed downstairs, she would have left him. He suggests she was joking, but they were on and off for about 12 years … so we gotta wonder.”

Besides a school gig getting canceled, Safaree has seen an increase in business thanks to his third leg. Sex molds of his penis are apparently a possibility, he’s booked and busy, and says more and more doors have been opening ever since his big reveal. Watch the hilarious interview here.