Pop Some Ace Of Spades: Jay Z Is Only 100 Million Away From Being Hip-Hop’s First Billionaire

"Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute."

Jay-Z In Concert - Miami, Florida

Jay Z is getting closer and closer to being a billionaire in his own right, even without the combined worth of his wife Beyonce. Even after shelling out $26 million for an East Hampton mansion and $88 million for a Bel Air estate this year, the rapper managed to pass up Diddy for the first time ever in the race for hip-hop’s cash crown.

Hov increased his net worth from $810 million to $900 million over the past year, taking the number one spot for the first time since Forbes started counting back in 2011. The Brooklyn-born mogul’s huge jump is mostly due to the rising value of his assets in Armand de Brignac champagne and D’Ussé cognac, along with nine-figure ownership stakes in both Roc Nation and Tidal.

Judging off the jump Jay made this year with a $90 million increase in net worth from 2016, the mogul could technically become a billionaire by this time next year if the trajectory is the same. Since he probably isn’t dropping another album, that most likely won’t be the case, but Jigga’s stake in other ventures is what ultimately makes him money, not music.

The other rappers behind Jay on Forbes’ list of Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists include Diddy with $825 million, Dr. Dre with $770 million, and Drake and Eminem tied at $100 million.

You can see the entire profile on Hip-Hop’s richest rappers via Forbes here.

 

