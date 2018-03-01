Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

For The Culture! Big Boi Takes Hospice Patients And Family To ‘Black Panther’

The OutKast rapper has also been tapped to guest star in BET's "The Squad."

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Big Boi & Wife

Source: Noel Vasquez / Contributor / Getty

Representation matters!

This is a notion that Big Boi co-signs on, so much so that he believes that spending his money to ensure that folks could witness the beauty of “Black Panther” is worth it.

According to FOX 5, the OutKast rapper and his company Celebrity Trailers bought out Stonecrest Theaters Friday morning specifically for hospice patients to see the movie “Black Panther.”

Celebrity Trailers co-owner Janice Ahmed stressed the importance of why this good deed is so important for our elders.

“It touches his heart because his family are on hospice as well,” she said. “And he wanted to get his family out to go ahead and still enjoy life.”

In addition to this good news, Big Boi was cast in the BET series “The Quad” in a guest series, playing an obnoxious father of a high school foobtall player.

“It’s a real instance of art imitating life,” the Grammy-winning rapper told CNN.

“My son on the show is a star football player, which in real life my son is a star football player for Woodward Academy [in Atlanta, Georgia].”

We are here for him giving back and his new role!

RELATED NEWS:

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black PantheR’Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman And Lupita Nyong’o

‘Black Panther’Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst

‘Black Panther’ Is The Fourth Film In History To Do This…

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 2 hours ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 3 hours ago
03.02.18
‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The…
 9 hours ago
03.02.18
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Salute: The King Of Wakanda Surprises Fans On…
 17 hours ago
03.02.18
Ricky Bell And His Wife Amy Drop New…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Lil Uzi Vert May Have Just Influenced The…
 18 hours ago
03.02.18
Disney Moves Up The Next Time You’ll Get…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
This Video Of Chris Brown Dancing To ‘March…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Jennifer Lawrence Plays Who Would You Rather: Killmonger…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
8 Songs We Can’t Believe Turn 20 Years…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
TGIT: Are You Ready For The Scandal-HTGAWM Mash-Up…
 19 hours ago
03.02.18
Pop Some Ace Of Spades: Jay Z Is…
 20 hours ago
03.02.18
Photos