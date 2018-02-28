Woman Who Lied About Being Raped Gets No Jail Time

Last March, Breana Harmon was reported missing to the Denison Police Department after witnesses noticed the door to her vehicle was open with personal items, including a phone and keys, scattered on the ground. She later wondered into a church with just a shirt on. She told the police that she had been kidnapped by 3 black men with ski masks. They allegedly took her, 2 of them raped her as the 3rd one held her down.

The police later found out that her story was not true. According to the Herald Democrat, Harmon finally admitted to police officers that she was upset after she and her fiancé had been fighting. Harmon said she cut herself and her clothes, then made up the rape story because she didn’t want her family to be angry with her. On February 22, 2018, Harmon pleaded guilty to four felony charges of tampering with physical evidence and government documents in relation to false reports of kidnapping and sexual assault.

She will be sentenced March 20th. Her plea deal has two possible punishments: regular probation or deferred adjudication, which often involves fulfilling a requirement, such as treatment or community service but neither involves jail time.

Do you think that is fair?