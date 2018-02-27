Entertainment News
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send Her A Special Message

Alexis Ohanian welcomed his wife back to tennis with four billboards.

In 2018, romance isn’t dead.

It’s no secret that Serena Williams is the G.O.A.T, but according to her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr., she’s the greatest mother of all time.

Four billboards featuring photos of the tennis star and her five-month-old daughter Alexis lined the highway as Williams headed to Indian Wells, California for the BNP Paribas Open, her first tournament since winning the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy. 

Ohanian posted photos of the gesture via Instagram making sure to note daughter Alexis, or “Junior” as he calls her, helped.

“These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT”

Williams responded, “Literally am crying,” in the comments section. “This is so sweet. I love you.”

