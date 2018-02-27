Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement

Big Sean explained to fans why he's postponing his Unfriendly Reminder Tour on Twitter.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Source: iHeartRadio / Getty

Big Sean fans expecting to see the rapper perform in upcoming months won’t get a chance.

Sean issued a statement via concert venues and ticket agencies announcing he’s postponing his “Unfriendly Reminder Tour.”

“To all my fans: I’ve been in a deep creative space and decided I need to stay focused in the studio – so unfortunately, I am postponing my upcoming tour. I learned in life you have to follow your intuition – I hope you do the same. Thank you for your continued love and support. It means the world to me. Trust, we are working on something special for you all.”

He also took to twitter to share the news.

The Unfriendly Reminder Tour was announced only weeks ago and was set to kickoff April 12 in Orlando, Fla. with Playboi CartiShy Glizzy, and GASHI.

There’s no word on when or if the tour will be rescheduled.

Refunds will be issued through the point of purchase.

The good news is, fans can expect new music from the Detroit native and possibly a new album.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Janelle Monae in 'Meet Me In the Gap" Holiday Campaign
The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!
 2 hours ago
02.27.18
Donald Trump
This guy? Really?Trump says he would run into…
 3 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - November 20, 2015
Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Cardi B On Why She Stayed With Offset…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To…
 4 hours ago
02.27.18
Bigger Than Basketball: Kevin Durant Honored By NBA…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 hours ago
02.27.18
Panther Parody: Did He Nail This M’Baku Impression…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Big Sean Postpones ‘Unfriendly Reminder’ Tour, Issues Statement
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Is This What Happens After You Die?
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Drones: Can Carry Out Attacks And Carry Your…
 6 hours ago
02.27.18
Photos