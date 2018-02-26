This Uber Driver Matches All Of His Passengers To One Of His Secret Playlists

Quiet, hipster, or in your early twenties? There’s a playlist for that.

One Uber driver has gone completely above and beyond in his quest for a five star rating, and it looks like he probably gets just that pretty often. He announced via his Twitter page that he just recently began working for some ride-sharing apps, and wanted to make sure that he made all of his customers as comfortable as possible. How’d he do it? He compiled just under a dozen playlists in advance, and whenever he gets a new passenger, he quickly makes an assumption on what music they’d like by a few generalizations, and presses play.

So I just started driving for uber and Lyft and I’ve been getting a lot more compliments on my music since generalizing my passengers by 1 of these 11 playlists pic.twitter.com/WhX1O5wZ4b — 🍑 (@TEEJUS___) February 25, 2018

The playlists include titles like, “quiet ppl,” “early 20s fem,” and “white dudes who look like they like rap,” and according to Twitter, the playlists are actually really good.

I’m sorry but these playlists are so good and I’m so shook. quiet, hipster and heady are all bops i can’t. — * ·˚.✫ * ✧ .⋆ ✵ * ✧✷ ·. ⊹˚* ·✵.˚. ✫ •✷· ✵ ˚ ·*˚✺ (@erinmarieisaac) February 26, 2018

i want an uber driver who will play that quiet ppl playlist while we ignore each other https://t.co/skzJFbBgU1 — :$ (@itsmyfauIt) February 26, 2018

According to @TEEJUS_, he’s been getting a lot of compliments on his music since implementing his new technique, and the people of the internet agree.

Next time you’re in an Uber and the music is just you’re style, you know exactly what’s going on.

Get this man a job as playlist curator @Spotify https://t.co/wId4fMBCKL — tuck (@Tuckers__Tweets) February 26, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: