Top Places To Retire

Let’s be honest, we are all thinking about retirement. How great would it be to retire? Well if you are close to retirement or are retired, here at the top 20 places to retire according to Business Insider.

20) Cincinnati, Ohio

Total score: 53.85 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 74

Activities: 9

Quality of life: 124

Health care: 77

19) Raleigh, North Carolina

Total score: 53.85 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 74

Activities: 9

Quality of life: 124

Health care: 77

18) Port St. Lucie, Florida

Total score: 53.99 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 26

Activities: 80

Quality of life: 83

Health care: 15

17) St. Petersburg, Florida

Total score: 54.14 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 3

Activities: 32

Quality of life: 66

Health care: 92

16) Madison, Wisconsin

Total score: 54.24 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 117

Activities: 31

Quality of life: 11

Health care: 3

15) Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Total score: 54.34 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 44

Activities: 29

Quality of life: 65

Health care: 34

14) Minneapolis, Minnesota

Total score: 54.43 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 124

Activities: 19

Quality of life: 42

Health care: 2

13) Cape Coral, Florida

Total score: 54.47 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 21

Activities: 68

Quality of life: 30

Health care: 50

12) New Orleans, Louisiana

Total score: 55.01 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 30

Activities: 13

Quality of life: 109

Health care: 93

11) Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Total score: 55.01 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 76

Activities: 20

Quality of life: 43

Health care: 53

10) Las Vegas, Nevada

Total score: 55.22 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 32

Activities: 17

Quality of life: 52

Health care: 109

9) Austin, Texas

Total score: 55.33 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 57

Activities: 21

Quality of life: 54

Health care: 48

8) Denver, Colorado

Total score: 55.56 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 103

Activities: 18

Quality of life: 34

Health care: 21

7) Honolulu, Hawaii

Total score: 55.84 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 134

Activities: 12

Quality of life: 1

Health care: 9

6) Salt Lake City, Utah

Total score: 55.95 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 75

Activities: 26

Quality of life: 92

Health care: 12

5) Atlanta, Georgia

Total score: 56.08 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 58

Activities: 8

Quality of life: 113

Health care: 52

4) Scottsdale, Arizona

Total score: 57.86 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 62

Activities: 43

Quality of life: 5

Health care: 10

3) Miami, Florida

Total score: 57.97 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 36

Activities: 4

Quality of life: 117

Health care: 29

2) Tampa, Florida

Total score: 59.50 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 7

Activities: 10

Quality of life: 80

Health care: 59

1) Orlando, Florida

Total score: 59.93 (out of 100)

Rankings out of 150:

Affordability: 8

Activities: 14

Quality of life: 112

Health care: 13

