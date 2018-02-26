A Greenville Woman Was Arrested After Firing A Gun In A Showing Of “Black Panther”

15 reads Leave a comment
According to the News & Observer, there was a dispute over an assigned seat at a showing of Black Panther at a Greenville theater on Friday. Things got out of control and a woman allegedly pulled a gun out and shot it into the ceiling.
No one was harmed, but the theater was evacuated because of the incident.
According to the News & Observer:
“Shameeka Latrice Lynch, 30, 890 N.C. 33, turned herself into the Pitt County Detention Center on Saturday, police said. She’s charged with one count of discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. As of Sunday, she was in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.”
