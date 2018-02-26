Local
Home > Local

A Greenville Woman Was Arrested After Firing A Gun In A Showing Of “Black Panther”

Karen Clark
15 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' Screening In Boston

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

According to the News & Observer, there was a dispute over an assigned seat at a showing of Black Panther at a Greenville theater on Friday. Things got out of control and a woman allegedly pulled a gun out and shot it into the ceiling.

No one was harmed, but the theater was evacuated because of the incident.

According to the News & Observer:

“Shameeka Latrice Lynch, 30, 890 N.C. 33, turned herself into the Pitt County Detention Center on Saturday, police said. She’s charged with one count of discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. As of Sunday, she was in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.”

 

 

Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Continue reading Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

black panther , Greenville , shooting

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump In Atlantic City
Trump And Mo’Nique Continue To Come For Oprah…Here’s…
 55 mins ago
02.26.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 14 hours ago
02.25.18
14th Annual Diversity Awards Gala - Backstage
Congrats: Robin Thicke and girlfriend welcome new daughter
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Premiere Of Universal's 'Almost Christmas' - Arrivals
Whew! Mo’Nique Schools The Breakfast Club…Refuses To Acknowledge…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
35 items
Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life…
 2 days ago
02.24.18
9 photos
Have You Noticed? 9 Photos Of Remy Ma’s…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Another First for Tiffany Haddish
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 days ago
02.23.18
Game Night Star Lamorne Morris Admits He’s Lost…
 3 days ago
02.23.18
10 items
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years
 4 days ago
02.22.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin And Duane Martin Divorcing After 27…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Damn Gina: Tisha Campbell-Martin Files For Divorce And…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
When Your Favorite Girl Groups Appeared On Your…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Cypher Clique Drops Their New Video For “Mini…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Photos