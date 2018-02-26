Really?
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Asks People What They Think About the ‘Crisis’ in Wakanda

Jodi Berry
In the era of so-called “Fake News”, Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets of Hollywood for the latest edition of ‘Lie Witness News’. Kimmel asked random people what they think of what’s happening in Wakanda. If you’re not familiar with Wakanda, it’s the fictitious African nation of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther.’

Check out their response below!

