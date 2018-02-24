Whew! Mo’Nique Schools The Breakfast Club…Refuses To Acknowledge Charlamagne By Anything Other Than His Government Name

Mo’Nique has been slowly making the rounds to address people who clowned her for her “Boycott Netflix” plea. In case you missed it, Mo’Nique was upset from her lowball offer from Netflix to record a comedy special. She wanted to know why, as the most decorated comedian in history, she wasn’t offered something close to what Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle had been offered.

Check out the background: Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They Offered Her Less Money Than Chris Rock & Amy Schumer

Earlier this week, she paid a visit to The Breakfast Club and addressed the fact that Charlamagne Tha God named her Donkey Of The Day after her boycott request.

Lmao Mo’Nique wants to know why she was called Donkey Of The Day and keeps calling Charlemagne by his government name. pic.twitter.com/Kn8gZqoIv1 — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 22, 2018

This is really the calm before your mama WHOOPS. YOUR. ASS. LMFAO MO’NIQUE WANTS TO KNOW WHY SHE’S DONKEY OF THE DAY LeNARD 🗣 pic.twitter.com/JdWKfP7Qjk — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 22, 2018

“This is why again, LeNard…” LMFAO MO’NIQUE REFUSES TO CALL HIM CHARLEMAGNE. pic.twitter.com/PJ0VfLwLEV — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 22, 2018

The end of this interview was a shit show, lmfao ! Mo’Nique can’t pronounce Charlamagne. pic.twitter.com/yiES5CnudA — Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 23, 2018

When Mo’Nique took her foot off of LeNard’s neck for a second and gave Angela Yee a piece 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rWLrEQy4ge — Dré (@_Dre420) February 23, 2018

