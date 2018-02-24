Entertainment News
Whew! Mo’Nique Schools The Breakfast Club…Refuses To Acknowledge Charlamagne By Anything Other Than His Government Name

Mo’Nique has been slowly making the rounds to address people who clowned her for her “Boycott Netflix” plea. In case you missed it, Mo’Nique was upset from her lowball offer from Netflix to record a comedy special. She wanted to know why, as the most decorated comedian in history, she wasn’t offered something close to what Chris Rock, Amy Schumer and Dave Chappelle had been offered.

Check out the background: Mo’Nique Wants People To Boycott Netflix After They Offered Her Less Money Than Chris Rock & Amy Schumer

 

Earlier this week, she paid a visit to The Breakfast Club and addressed the fact that Charlamagne Tha God named her Donkey Of The Day after her boycott request.

 

 

