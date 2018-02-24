Sign On I-40 In Raleigh That Highlights The Tar Heels’ 2017 Basketball Championship “Mysteriously” Goes Missing

Earlier this week, some North Carolina State fans were unhappy with a sign on I-40 boasting about UNC’s 2017 NCAA basketball championship. Some felt that the placement of the sign near the Harrison Avenue exit was disrespectful to State fans.

The state Board of Transportation approved the sign and seven others like it.

According to the News & Observer, “The board had granted UNC-Chapel Hill’s request to put up the signs under a new policy that allows any school that wins a national title in an NCAA sport to celebrate their victory along the highways. The school pays $2,000 per sign, and they have to come down within two years.”

The sign in NC State’s “territory” lasted about a week. As of Friday, this is all that was left of the sign.

All that remains of the “UNC national title” sign on the side of I-40 near PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZgCkhusb9P — Pack Pride (@PackPride) February 23, 2018

