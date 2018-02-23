Morning Minute: The Power Of A Good Ole Intervention

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/23/18- Quincy Jones is sorry about his interview with Vulture after his daughters got to him. However he still stands by everything he said in the interview without shame!

