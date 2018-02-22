Black Twitter Makes It Clear That R. Kelly Is Not Welcome In Wakanda

Continue reading HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

While the beginning of Lent is always a time of introspection, there is a serious turn up that happens in the isles of Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad Carnival, revered as the original Carnival is a two-day fete filled with beautiful people, costumes, and of course...melanin! Check out our exclusive Carnival coverage and get into all of these images straight from di road! We ready and hope you are too, for all these beautiful carnival costumes. Tell us in the comments which are your favorite or show us your Carnival costume by tagging us @HelloBeautiful!