Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram And Recaps Why We’re So Obsessed With His Page

Karen Clark
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Will Smith is pretty much great at everything he does and social media is no exception. Take a look at his recap video on Instagram after reaching 10 million followers. If you aren’t following him yet, you should!

 

10 Million – THANK YOUS to my New Instagram Fam! . Obrigado | Gracias | धन्यवाद् | Grazie | شكرا | Merci | Danke Sehr | 谢谢 | Спасибо | ありがとうございました | ‎תודה | Ευχαριστώ | Mahalo | Gràcies | 감사합니다 | ขอบคุณครับ | Tak | Hvala | Děkuji | շնորհակալություն | Dankie | Faleminderit | Takk | Dank je | Tänan | Kiitos | Köszönöm | Ngiyabonga | Terima Kasih | Paldies | Ačiū | Благодарам | Grazzi | Баярлалаа | Dziękuję | Mulţumesc | Ďakujem | Tack | நன்றி | teşekkür ederim | Дякую | Diolch | Murakoze | ممنون | გმადლობ | Asante | Sag boluň . (Extra special thanx to you @roger.avary)

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

