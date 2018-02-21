Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram And Recaps Why We’re So Obsessed With His Page

Will Smith is pretty much great at everything he does and social media is no exception. Take a look at his recap video on Instagram after reaching 10 million followers. If you aren’t following him yet, you should!
10 Million – THANK YOUS to my New Instagram Fam! . Obrigado | Gracias | धन्यवाद् | Grazie | شكرا | Merci | Danke Sehr | 谢谢 | Спасибо | ありがとうございました | תודה | Ευχαριστώ | Mahalo | Gràcies | 감사합니다 | ขอบคุณครับ | Tak | Hvala | Děkuji | շնորհակալություն | Dankie | Faleminderit | Takk | Dank je | Tänan | Kiitos | Köszönöm | Ngiyabonga | Terima Kasih | Paldies | Ačiū | Благодарам | Grazzi | Баярлалаа | Dziękuję | Mulţumesc | Ďakujem | Tack | நன்றி | teşekkür ederim | Дякую | Diolch | Murakoze | ممنون | გმადლობ | Asante | Sag boluň . (Extra special thanx to you @roger.avary)
All-Star Weekend Brought All You Favorite Celebs To Los Angeles
