Are your bags packed……Wanna Fly to Wakanda? The Atlanta Airport Is Offering Nonstop Flights

Wanna Fly to Wakanda?

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, tweeted a picture Tuesday afternoon that showed a flight to Wakanda leaving that evening on an unknown airline. The caption read simply “The bags are packed” and included the hashtag #WakandaForever. The problem? Wakanda doesn’t exist, well at least not in real life. Wakanda is a fictional African nation led by T’Challa, otherwise known as the legendary superhero Black Panther. Black Panther, after a four-day weekend box office numbers were astronomical racking in $242 million domestically and $427 million worldwide.

The post had several query’s on social media.

One fan was curious when they could catch the next flight.

