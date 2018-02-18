Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow “God’s Plan”

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Give Back 2017

Source: Kendall Peoples / Kendall Peoples/Radio One

Ever since Drake brought back the spirit of giving, many people have found themselves inspired to do the same. While some people haven’t been able to give away a million dollars like Drake did, find out how one comedian is skewing “God’s Plan” to his budget.

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow “God’s Plan”

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A+E Networks TCA Summer 2017
Yikes! Video Of Seemingly Intoxicated Jill Scott Appears…
 7 mins ago
02.19.18
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Fergie’s Version Of The National Anthem Was So…
 31 mins ago
02.19.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.19.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.19.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 10 hours ago
02.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: It’s Nene Vs. Kim…Again For The…
 13 hours ago
02.19.18
Black Panther 3
‘Black Panther’ set to smash the box office…
 20 hours ago
02.19.18
Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
The Official Poster For ‘Creed 2’ Has Been…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
Rihanna Twerking With Friends Will End Your Weekend…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This…
 21 hours ago
02.19.18
You Don’t Have To Be Rich To Follow…
 22 hours ago
02.19.18
Happy Birthday To The GOAT: 6 Songs We…
 22 hours ago
02.19.18
'Sicario' Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Joe Jackson’s love child to release tell all…
 23 hours ago
02.18.18
Photos