Normani & Khalid’s New Track ‘Love Lies’ Is Already On Folks Relationship Goal Playlist

Normani and Khalid sure do know how to keep the love flowing.

The track also comes on the brink of rumors that Fifth Harmony may be splitting for good after Normani landed a solo deal.

Either way, we’re just glad that two of the most powerful Black voices in pop can come together to make love…songs.

And folks are already obsessed with it:

 

Listen to the full version of “Love Lies” when you hit the flip and tell us what you think.

