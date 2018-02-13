Dr. Priyesh Patel Live On Air On 2/14/17

Catch Dr. Priyesh Patel on air with us tomorrow discussing the WakeMed Health & Hospitals Love Your Heart campaign. #loveyourheart #wakemed

ABOUT THIS DOCTOR

Patient Care Philosophy

I consider it a privilege to take care of people with heart failure and am committed to maximizing the health and quality of life for my patients. I strive to build strong relationships through clear communication and education to provide exceptional patient-oriented care.

Physician Bio Dr. Priyesh Patel is a board-certified cardiovascular disease specialist who specializes in treating patients with heart failure. His area of expertise spans medication and lifestyle management to heart transplantation and surgically implanted left ventricular assist devices. “I have been drawn to the field of cardiology since my first year of medical school. Cardiology encompasses many things that inspire physicians in training– from human biology and physics, to examining the patient and recognizing the role of the personal aspects of a patient’s life in health and disease,” said Dr. Patel. “I find heart failure care and research to be very rewarding. We have many tools to make the sick heart failure patient feel better and live longer, which is something that many medical specialties are unable to match. I truly enjoy working with patients and their families and the impact our therapies can have on their lives when we work together is amazing.” Originally from Dillon, South Carolina, Dr. Patel made his way north to UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University School of Medicine. Outside of taking care of his patients, Dr. Patel enjoys hiking along the Eno River in Durham, wildlife photography, and spending time with his wife and the cats they rescued. He is also handy and enjoys a good home improvement project. Dr. Patel’s wife is also a physician, and they enjoy traveling throughout North Carolina and to remote areas of the world including Africa and South America.

