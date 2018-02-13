Huggy Lowdown: Cousin Otto Isn’t Too Happy With Huggy

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/13/18- Cousin Otto & Ernestine heard Huggy talking about them and how Otto wanted to pop the question. Ernestine wants no part of it and just wants to go to the Cheesecake Factory. Even worse, she has arthritis so Otto bought her a fanny pack instead.

