Little Hats; Big Hearts

Night night, sleep tight

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The Durham Police Department delivered knitted and crocheted hats to newborn babies in area hospitals as part of the American Heart Association’s heart campaign. The campaign, Little Hats – Big Hearts,  help spread the word about heart health and congenital heart defects in babies. One of those things most people don’t think about. According to the Herald-Sun newspaper, The hats are knitted and crocheted by volunteers. Gold Star Durham Police Department!

Photos