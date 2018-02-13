0 reads Leave a comment
The Durham Police Department delivered knitted and crocheted hats to newborn babies in area hospitals as part of the American Heart Association’s heart campaign. The campaign, Little Hats – Big Hearts, help spread the word about heart health and congenital heart defects in babies. One of those things most people don’t think about. According to the Herald-Sun newspaper, The hats are knitted and crocheted by volunteers. Gold Star Durham Police Department!
Serena's Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living Her Best Life On The Gram
