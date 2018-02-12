The Top Ten Black History Books

When it comes to Black history books, there are a whole lot to choose from. So getting down to 10, is not just hard, its pretty impossible. So keep in mind, these choices are a mixture of some classics and some new takes on Black history and the list is not meant to be definitive.

That said, these are a group of reads that take on certain aspects of Black history from slavery all the way to contemporary times. If you’re looking for something new to read, start here and continue to explore the rich history of African-Americans books this month and beyond!

The Warmth Of Other Suns

Isabel Wilkerson

Though it came out in 2010, The Warmth of Other Sons soon became a classic of its genre. Its rich story, told by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson, tells of the journey of African-Americans from the Deep South to other parts of the country and the impact of that move.

