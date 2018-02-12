Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.

The saying goes shake what your mama gave you but young Khalessi Sky took it to the next level. The young dance queen went viral while watching music videos with her sister.

Khalessi is a dance major who is in ballet class and is a natural at dancing. She has videos up from Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Ellie Goulding and more.

Still Khalessi’s moves has the internet torn with some people saying she shouldn’t be moving like that to be so young. Nonetheless the video has over 6 million views and Khalessi is the buzz over of the internet.

