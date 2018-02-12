Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

The saying goes shake what your mama gave you but young Khalessi Sky took it to the next level. The young dance queen went viral while watching music videos with her sister.

Khalessi is a dance major who is in ballet class and is a natural at dancing. She has videos up from Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Ellie Goulding and more.

Still Khalessi’s moves has the internet torn with some people saying she shouldn’t be moving like that to be so young. Nonetheless the video has over 6 million views and Khalessi is the buzz over of the internet.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA
The Obamas’ Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian!…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Cynthia Invites The Crew To Barcelona…
 14 hours ago
02.12.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 18 hours ago
02.12.18
Photos