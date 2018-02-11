Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Baduizm’ Turns 21 Years Old This Year And Erykah Badu Has Taught Us So Much Since Then

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Erykah Badu

Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

21 years ago today, Erykah Badu released her debut album Baduizm which debuted at #2 on Billboard charts and was certified 3x platinum. Fun fact about the classic body of work:

Since changing the way folks listen to soul music in the 90’s, Badu hasn’t stopped dropping her gems on us — whether we ask for it or not. But just like most medicine, we need it even we don’t necessarily want it.

Lyric: “Guess I was born to make mistakes / But I ain’t scared to take the weight / So when I stumble off the path / I know my heart will guide me back” – Didn’t Cha Know

Meaning: Life does not come with instructions. There is no right or wrong way to do anything. No matter how far you think you’ve strayed, there’s always an inner wisdom guiding you home.

Hit the flip for more E. Badu life lessons we learned through her music.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘Baduizm’ Turns 21 Years Old This Year And Erykah Badu Has Taught Us So Much Since Then

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA
The Obamas’ Official Portraits Unveiled At The Smithsonian!…
 1 hour ago
02.12.18
Young Dance Queen’s Viral Video Sparks Debate.
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
See The Figure Skating Move That Was Banned…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Chris Brown Proves He Can Shoot His Shot…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
What Were Cardi B & Anna Wintour Talking…
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 3 hours ago
02.12.18
Magic? Kevin Garnett’s Hoodie Stays Put Despite The…
 4 hours ago
02.12.18
Remember The Time DMX Rocked Woodstock 1999?
 5 hours ago
02.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Cynthia Invites The Crew To Barcelona…
 14 hours ago
02.12.18
1, 2, 3… Black Star (Mos Def &…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Home Training: Mom Puts NFL Star JuJu Smith-Schuster…
 15 hours ago
02.12.18
Whoop Everybody: Mom Plays Dead To Test Kids…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Stop, Look & Watch: ‘All That’ Cast Reunites…
 16 hours ago
02.12.18
Check Out The Cutest Big Sis/Little Sis Cheer…
 18 hours ago
02.12.18
Photos