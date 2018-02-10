Meet The Viral Singer That Folks Are Calling The Mashup/Cover King

0 reads Leave a comment
Some song covers are so good and unique that fans start to prefer those over the original track.
Youtube star JamieBoy is known for covering some of your favorite songs and mixing it with other classic tracks so effortlessly that you’d think it’s its own single. Like his recent mashup cover of Daniel Caesar, Lloyd and Lil Wayne that has over one million views.
What fans love most about Jamie is that he chooses the best songs that just so happen to match his singing tone beautifully.
He also takes request on Youtube, so if you want hear your favorite song slayed with a sexy twist, check out @JamieBoy’s Youtube channel. Hit the flip for more.
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours