Huggy Lowdown: ‘Black Panther’ Public Service Announcement

Your browser does not support iframes.

2/7/18- Huggy Lowdown is hyped about seeing Black Panther, but he’s got a public service announcement for everyone going to see it. Go to the movies to see Black Panther don’t get stuck with the firestick or the bootleg version!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: