TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: ‘Black Panther’ Hype Is Everywhere!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

2/7/18- The hype is everywhere for Black Panther which will be released next Thursday and the nation is ready. Sybil bought her tickets weeks in advance because the pre-sales went so quick that not even Lupita Nyong’o could get any and she’s in it! Tom couldn’t get tickets but Sybil has his back.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: ‘Black Panther’ Hype Is Everywhere!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
What The What?! Quincy Jones Says He Romanced…
 2 hours ago
02.07.18
12 photos
This Is What It Would Be Like, #IfThe70sHadTwitter
 3 hours ago
02.07.18
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals
India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake…
 5 hours ago
02.07.18
Women's Empowerment
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 1 day ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 2 days ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 2 days ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 2 days ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 2 days ago
02.06.18
Photos