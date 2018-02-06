Local
Home > Local

Daddy Daughter Dance This Saturday In Durham!

Karen Clark
7 reads
Leave a comment
Playful black father and daughter having fun in bedroom in the morning.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Here is Dad’s chance to take his favorite girl(s) out for a fancy night of dancing and fun! Music, cake and punch will be served. The young ladies will receive a keepsake photo and a special gift. This event is not limited to fathers – uncles and grandfathers are also welcome!

Drop-in program. No pre-registration required.

Age: 4-11

Date: February 10, 2018
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center
Address: 2000 South Alston Avenue

Durham, NC 27707

Contact: 919-560-4444
Email: Contact Us

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

10 photos Launch gallery

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Continue reading Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin‘s 23rd birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Daddy , Dance , Daughter , father

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LII halftime show as seen on NBC.
Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched…
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Bobby Lytes Is Heartbroken After Begging…
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 16 hours ago
02.06.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Anais Shows Jaquae The Sunken Place…
 17 hours ago
02.06.18
Mathew Knowles Hints Light Skin Helped Beyoncé’s Success
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
T.I. Returns Raven-Symoné’s Instagram Shade
 19 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 20 hours ago
02.06.18
Rihanna Helps Raise $2.3 Billion For Education
 22 hours ago
02.06.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 22 hours ago
02.06.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 22 hours ago
02.06.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 22 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 23 hours ago
02.06.18
Laila Ali Combines Delicious Recipes & Healthy Options…
 23 hours ago
02.06.18
Photos