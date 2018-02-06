Daddy Daughter Dance This Saturday In Durham!

7 reads Leave a comment
Here is Dad’s chance to take his favorite girl(s) out for a fancy night of dancing and fun! Music, cake and punch will be served. The young ladies will receive a keepsake photo and a special gift. This event is not limited to fathers – uncles and grandfathers are also welcome!
Drop-in program. No pre-registration required.
Age: 4-11
Date: February 10, 2018
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location: I.R. Holmes, Sr. Recreation Center
Address: 2000 South Alston Avenue
Durham, NC 27707
Contact: 919-560-4444
Email: Contact Us
