Daddy Daughter Dance This Saturday In Durham!

Never Forgotten: Honoring Trayvon Martin On His 23rd Birthday

Today would have been Trayvon Martin‘s 23rd birthday, but he was senselessly murdered on February 26, 2012. Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Today, we honor his life in photos. Rest in power, Trayvon.