Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed The Super Bowl Halftime Performance Forever?

Karen Clark
7 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Jackson

Source: Phil Dent / Getty

The Super Bowl halftime performance wasn’t always the over-the-top event that it is now. Actually, things really changed after 1992. That was the year that Fox snatched away many of the Super Bowl’s viewers with a special In Living Color spoof during halftime. Many people who switched away from the big game to Fox never went back to the Super Bowl. Ratings for the Super Bowl crashed. It was a big coup for Fox.

So, in 1993, the Super Bowl brought in Michael Jackson to GUARANTEE that they wouldn’t lose any audience during the Super Bowl. It worked.

 

 

Premiere Of Netflix's 'Sandy Wexler' - Arrivals

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

50 photos Launch gallery

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

Continue reading #BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

#BlackMenSmiling Is The Hashtag You Need in Your Life Right Now

[caption id="attachment_2937196" align="alignleft" width="811"] Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty[/caption] No lie: It often feels as if the world is so crazy, infuriating and bad right now. Sadly, there are times when it can be hard to find our joy. But one trending hashtag is encouraging us to "normalize happy"...and we're here for it. Enter: #BlackMenSmiling. The trending hashtag started by comedian Dennis Banks sparked Black male celebs and everyday folks to boast their #BlackBoyJoy and pearly whites. Man...it is beautiful and soooooo Black! Here are 50 of the best Tweets that continue to prove how amazing our brothas are!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Halftime , Michael Jackson , super bowl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Whew! After These Pics Of Mary J. Blige,…
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
BBL - Stars v Thunder
Will Smith Made A Whole Movie On Instagram…
 3 hours ago
02.05.18
36 items
What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciation Day…
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
Michael Jackson
Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed…
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Appears Tipsy and drops F-Bomb on…
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Take Our Poll: Favorite Super Bowl Ads
 7 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 15 hours ago
02.05.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 16 hours ago
02.05.18
9 itemsSuper Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
 17 hours ago
02.05.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 20 hours ago
02.05.18
Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Daughter To The…
 22 hours ago
02.05.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 24 hours ago
02.05.18
Chicken wings served on wood
POLL: Top Ten Best Chicken Wing Flavors
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Photos