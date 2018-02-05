Do You Remember The Day Michael Jackson Changed The Super Bowl Halftime Performance Forever?

The Super Bowl halftime performance wasn’t always the over-the-top event that it is now. Actually, things really changed after 1992. That was the year that Fox snatched away many of the Super Bowl’s viewers with a special In Living Color spoof during halftime. Many people who switched away from the big game to Fox never went back to the Super Bowl. Ratings for the Super Bowl crashed. It was a big coup for Fox.

So, in 1993, the Super Bowl brought in Michael Jackson to GUARANTEE that they wouldn’t lose any audience during the Super Bowl. It worked.

25 Years Ago, Michael Jackson made HISTORY as the first artist ever to perform the entire Halftime Show! He saved the NFL from falling ratings, transformed the Halftime Show into a prestigious entertainment event and changed the game forever for ALL future performers. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ag4ZK94Z7o — Michael Jackson ♕ (@MJJLegion) February 4, 2018

